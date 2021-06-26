Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $493,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

