Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

