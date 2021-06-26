Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

