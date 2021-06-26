Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.