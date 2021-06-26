Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.