Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,272 shares of company stock worth $7,656,792. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

