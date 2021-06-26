Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 4,700 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 177.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $168.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.28. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

