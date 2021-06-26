Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

