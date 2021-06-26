Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

