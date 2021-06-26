Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

