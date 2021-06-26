Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Repligen worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.11 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

