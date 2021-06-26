Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of The Macerich worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Macerich stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

