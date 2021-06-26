Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

