Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.