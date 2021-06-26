Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 60,663 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $845.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

