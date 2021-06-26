Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

