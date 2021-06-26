Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. Prosus has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

