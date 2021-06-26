Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 441,575 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441,575 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.86% of Keysight Technologies worth $228,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.