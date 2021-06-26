Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 12,790 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $196,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 313.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

