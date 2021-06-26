Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490,220 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.30% of The Progressive worth $166,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Progressive by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

