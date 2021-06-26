Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,030 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.96% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $363,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 502,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 237,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.27 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

