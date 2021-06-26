Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.25% of Pinterest worth $115,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Pinterest by 705.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $64,243,151. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

