Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

