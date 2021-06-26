Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$130.43 Average PT from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$128.16. 21,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.38. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$85.44 and a 52-week high of C$128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 57.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million. Analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.2800003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

