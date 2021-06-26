PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

PPG Industries stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

