PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $2,800.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.79 or 0.05699307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.56 or 0.01420444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00395816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00124426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00607245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00386784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007485 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039124 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,348,906 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.