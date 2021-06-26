Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $24,281.04.

Potbelly stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. Analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

