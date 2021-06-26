Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

