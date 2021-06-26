PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 19.9% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $12,568.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

