Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,109.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2,109.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,841.44 or 1.00352859 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

