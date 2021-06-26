Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE TTE opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.24%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

