Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,955 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

