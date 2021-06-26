Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PHR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

