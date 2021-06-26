Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

