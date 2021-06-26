Perpetual Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $37.15 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.72 million and $37.15 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00013193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

PERP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

