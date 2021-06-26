Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.