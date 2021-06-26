People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 169.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,601 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of People’s United Financial worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

