Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

