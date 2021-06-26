Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR opened at $216.07 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

