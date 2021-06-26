Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $10.13 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

