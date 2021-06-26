Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

