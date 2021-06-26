Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of RE/MAX worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $618.40 million, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

