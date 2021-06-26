Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,562 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOD opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

