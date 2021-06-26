Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,228 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 217.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

