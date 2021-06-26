Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,958 ($38.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,222. The company has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,241 ($29.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

