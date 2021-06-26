PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.96 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

