PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,379,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

