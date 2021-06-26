PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $154,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of RMGCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

