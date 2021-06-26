PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $494,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

