PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 91,274 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 91,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000.

COLIU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

